Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

Women's group empowers Black youth by breaking down barriers to golf

This morning, we’re taking you to the tee box with Fore Sistas in Palm City at the Martin Downs Country Club and Resort. From a wealth and mental health symposium to an exciting golf tournament, find out how their weekend event of bonding and celebrating is driving change for youth golfers.
Youth golfer Staci Pla to benefit from fourth annual Fore Sistas Golf Tournament
Posted

PALM CITY, Fla. — The Fore Sistas, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting inclusion and opportunity in golf, are hosting their 4th annual Golf Tournament and Mental Health Symposium at the Martin Downs Country Club on Feb. 28 and March 1, 2025.

The weekend kicks off on Friday with a golf clinic at 4 p.m., followed by the Wealth & Health Symposium at 6 p.m., and a lively welcome reception featuring hors d’oeuvres, a DJ, and a spirit tasting.

Saturday starts with group photos and breakfast before the shotgun starts at 8 a.m. The tournament concludes with an awards luncheon celebrating participants and their contributions to a worthy cause.

All proceeds benefit African American female youth golfers, providing them the financial support needed to compete at the amateur level. The group feels like golf is an expensive sport and Black females have more barriers to entry into the sport. This year's beneficiary is High School junior golfer Staci Pla.

Fore Sistas said the feedback form Pla's mom has been positive, "You just don't know what joy, and how much help it has been for you guys to support her, but just knowing a group of women are behind her. We're watching, and she plays. It's been just awesome to see the growth and the opportunity Staci has had," said Phyllis Gillespie of Fore Sistas.

For more information or to get involved, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening