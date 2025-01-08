Women's group empowers Black youth by breaking down barriers to golf

PALM CITY, Fla. — The Fore Sistas, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting inclusion and opportunity in golf, are hosting their 4th annual Golf Tournament and Mental Health Symposium at the Martin Downs Country Club on Feb. 28 and March 1, 2025.

The weekend kicks off on Friday with a golf clinic at 4 p.m., followed by the Wealth & Health Symposium at 6 p.m., and a lively welcome reception featuring hors d’oeuvres, a DJ, and a spirit tasting.

Saturday starts with group photos and breakfast before the shotgun starts at 8 a.m. The tournament concludes with an awards luncheon celebrating participants and their contributions to a worthy cause.

All proceeds benefit African American female youth golfers, providing them the financial support needed to compete at the amateur level. The group feels like golf is an expensive sport and Black females have more barriers to entry into the sport. This year's beneficiary is High School junior golfer Staci Pla.

Fore Sistas said the feedback form Pla's mom has been positive, "You just don't know what joy, and how much help it has been for you guys to support her, but just knowing a group of women are behind her. We're watching, and she plays. It's been just awesome to see the growth and the opportunity Staci has had," said Phyllis Gillespie of Fore Sistas.

For more information or to get involved, click here.