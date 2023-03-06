Wisdom Warriors challenge seniors to get moving

JUPITER, Fla. — The Wisdom Warrior Challenge trains seniors to compete in track events in 19 communities, most of which are in South Florida. Two are in North Carolina.

"Wisdom Warrior Challenge is a local group organization formed by Linda Borgmeyer, who's a physical therapist, who believes in keeping people active. We bought into that because he's been active ever since we've opened up," said Christine Kurman, who lives at Riverwalk Pointe in Jupiter.

The track meets happen in April at senior living facilities and are free to join.

In Kurman's group there are athletes ages 55 and up (there is one participant that is 102) who train to compete in a track meet. Most of the seniors are in their 70s.

The Wisdom Warrior Challenge was formed on a bus ride home from a seniors' 5K.

"I started this because I felt like seniors needed something to work for; I kept telling them you have to stay active. This is what you know keeps us living a robust life and on the way back from a 5k that I dragged [about] 18 seniors to we came up with the idea that it'd be more fun to have a track meet... have shorter distances and long distances so people have more choices," said Borgmeyer.

"When I first started I was so excited and surprised how many people were excited to walk and they understand how impactful walking can be. It's amazing just doing some walk so if you want to join come on down contact Wisdom Warrior challenge and join up," said coach Jason Scrofani.

The group goals are clear. Promoting physical activity, social engagement, and busting myths about aging that hold seniors back.

"We challenge anyone in the communities to beat us!," said Kurman.

The free Riverwalk Pointe track meet is Wednesday, April 12 along the Intracoastal boardwalk in Jupiter.