Willy Wonka-style chocolate bar campaign turns sweet treats into lifelines for Palm Beach County families

PALM BEACH, Fla. — At Peterbrooke Chocolatier, the smell of rich, handcrafted chocolate wafts through the air — and this month, those sweet scents are tied to something even sweeter: hope for local children and families.

The Fuller Center, a nonprofit dedicated to embracing, educating and empowering hardworking families from birth through high school graduation, has partnered with Peterbrooke Chocolatier to launch a limited-edition treat — the "Champion for a Child" chocolate bar.

This is no ordinary bar of chocolate. Each one represents a community investment, offered for a suggested donation of $20, with 100% of proceeds going directly toward Fuller Center programs that provide early education, after-school care and family resources.

Adding to the fun, about a dozen Palm Beach shops will join in during the Oct. 25 "Shopping Block Party," where donors can pick up the special bar and enjoy exclusive discounts at participating stores. A few lucky supporters will also find a "Gold Winning Ticket" inside — redeemable for $500 and coveted entry to the Fuller Center's signature holiday event, "A Perfect Palm Beach Holiday Party," on Dec. 7 at The Colony Hotel.

The campaign also shines a light on the impact the Fuller Center has had for nearly four decades. Local mom Toni Hassinger, whose son Johann attended the Fuller Center's early learning and after-school programs, said those resources changed their lives.

During the live kickoff at Peterbrooke on Oct. 25, chocolatiers will demonstrate how the bars are made, and stores lining South County Road will join in the festive atmosphere, encouraging shoppers to become "champions for a child" while they enjoy treats, special offers and a dash of holiday spirit.

For Fuller Center families, each chocolate bar sold means expanded educational opportunities, more enrichment programs, and stronger community connections. For Palm Beach shoppers, it's a chance to give back in the sweetest way possible.

Ways to participate:



Donate $20 for a "Champion for a Child" bar at participating stores during the Oct. 25 Shopping Block Party

Look for Fuller Center branding at Abby’s on the Island, Aristokids, Asha, Classic Bookshop, C. Orrico, Julia Amory, Lori Jayne, Mark Russell, The Nix Palm Beach, PB Boys Club, Pepa London, Peterbrooke Chocolatier, and Well Made Home

Attend "A Perfect Palm Beach Holiday Party" on Dec. 7 at The Colony Hotel

