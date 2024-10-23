Why there is 'season' in South Florida

What's Inside:



Why there is snowbird season in South Florida

Henry Flagler's contributions to tourism on display in new exhibit

Restoration of a Gilded Age dining room on Palm Beach

If you ever wondered why snowbirds flock down to South Florida during the weather, it's largely in part due to Henry Flagler.

Flagler played a pivotal role in the development of Florida, transforming it from a sparsely populated region into a bustling state with a robust tourism industry. He built railways connecting the north to Florida, built luxury hotels, and played a large role in urban development in places such as Palm Beach.

Flagler helped establish the state's reputation as a prime location for winter retreats for wealthy northerners.

NEW EXHIBIT

Here's why we have 'season' in South Florida

The museum's new exhibit, "In the Golden Dreamland of Winter: Henry Flagler's FEC Hotel Company," addresses his impact on the Sunshine State. It dives into the trailblazing Florida East Coast Hotel Company with fun facts like:



Did you know the Breakers Resort has burned down twice?

Did you know the Breakers Resort originally was considered a discount resort (gasp, it was called an inn)?

Did you know that the original luxury resort wasn't the Breakers? It was the Hotel Royal Poinciana.

How did the Breakers get its name?

"The Hotel Royal Poinciana on Palm Beach was the largest wooden structure ever built. The dining room could hold 1500 guests," said Campbell Mobley, who serves as curator for the Flagler Museum.

DINING ROOM RESTORATION

Satinwood table restored to Gilded Age glory at Flagler Museum

The Flagler Museum, also known as Whitehall, is a historic building that has a fascinating history, having transitioned from a luxurious home to a prestigious club, and now standing as a renowned museum.

The formal dining room; if you've ever watched one of those shows like Bridgerton or the Gilded Age, the newly renovated space at the Flagler Museum feels like one of those sets.

"This is a project that really began 65 years ago with the founder of our museum, Jean Flagler Matthews, she's the granddaughter of Henry Flagler. She caught wind at the original dining room table for Whitehall was in an insurance company in Chicago. Through decades and decades of trying to get this table back, we finally did in 2019 and we realized that we had the table conserved. And as the conservators were undergoing stripping of the table, we quickly realized that it was satinwood. Then we realized the entire room was satinwood; It's incredibly rare. It's something that only during Henry Flaggler's time due to his amount of wealth a room like this could have been created," said Mobley.

BEFORE AND AFTER: Whitehouse dining room in 2007 versus 2014

Satinwood is considered relatively rare, especially the high-quality varieties used in fine woodworking and luxury items.