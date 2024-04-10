Watch Now
Who's egg splattered? 'Today on 5' morning team participates in egg drop competition

Cox Science Center in West Palm Beach to host Engineer It! on Saturday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 37th annual Engineer It! competition will be held on Saturday at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach.

The mission is to design and build a shipping container to prevent an uncooked egg from breaking when dropped from 50 feet.

The stakes are $5,000 in cash and prizes awarded to winners in elementary, middle, and high school categories.

In addition to Drop It!, there will be other competitions on Saturday like building a roller coaster, buoyant boat, bottle rocket, water filter, or a solar-powered boat.

