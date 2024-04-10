Who's egg splattered? 'Today on 5' morning team participates in egg drop competition

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 37th annual Engineer It! competition will be held on Saturday at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach.

The mission is to design and build a shipping container to prevent an uncooked egg from breaking when dropped from 50 feet.

The stakes are $5,000 in cash and prizes awarded to winners in elementary, middle, and high school categories.

In addition to Drop It!, there will be other competitions on Saturday like building a roller coaster, buoyant boat, bottle rocket, water filter, or a solar-powered boat.