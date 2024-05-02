Where's the only legal place to bet on the Kentucky Derby in Palm Beach County?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach Kennel Club said they are throwing the "best party south of Churchill Downs" for Saturday's Kentucky Derby.

PBKC said it's their biggest day of the year as it's the only place to legally bet on the Derby in Palm Beach County.

There will be a trackside BBQ, live music from Sippin' Fire, mint juleps, poker (including Texas Hold 'Em), and you can watch the Derby on outside screens.

There is a Kentucky Derby hat contest hosted by Virginia from 97.9 WRMF's KVJ Show. Check in by 3:45 p.m. and the contest is 4 p.m.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and post time is 6:57 p.m. and will air on WPTV NewsChannel 5.

Wagering begins at noon Friday, May 3 and then resumes on May 4 at 9:30 a.m.