Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

Where's the only legal place to bet on the Kentucky Derby in Palm Beach County?

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for the Kentucky Derby Festival on May 4
As the countdown to the Kentucky Derby intensifies, we're live from Palm Beach Kennel Club, the epicenter of Derby excitement in Palm Beach County. From betting strategies to hat contests, we've got everything you need to know to make this Derby Sunday unforgettable.
Posted at 11:23 AM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 11:36:16-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach Kennel Club said they are throwing the "best party south of Churchill Downs" for Saturday's Kentucky Derby.

PBKC said it's their biggest day of the year as it's the only place to legally bet on the Derby in Palm Beach County.

There will be a trackside BBQ, live music from Sippin' Fire, mint juleps, poker (including Texas Hold 'Em), and you can watch the Derby on outside screens.

There is a Kentucky Derby hat contest hosted by Virginia from 97.9 WRMF's KVJ Show. Check in by 3:45 p.m. and the contest is 4 p.m.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and post time is 6:57 p.m. and will air on WPTV NewsChannel 5.

Wagering begins at noon Friday, May 3 and then resumes on May 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.