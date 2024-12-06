Where to watch the Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade Saturday

JUPITER, Fla. — The 30th anniversary of the Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade promises to be bigger than ever with extended fireworks.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m., a floating Zambelli fireworks display will lead the boat parade on the Intracoastal Waterway, starting in North Palm Beach and navigating to the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse.

Organizers ask for viewers to bring toys to donate to two charities providing smiles this holiday season to children; Toys for Tots and Little Smiles.

During the boat parade, there will be a “toy fleet” of boats traveling along the parade route that will make convenient dockside pickups. Simply wave a flashlight when you see a boat with toy drive signage, and uniformed Marines and volunteers will pull right up to your dock to collect your donations.

Last year, Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County received more than 15,000 toys.

This year, the boat parade, Sandi the Christmas Tree, Clematis Street, the Jupiter Light House, and Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street will be featured in an upcoming holiday movie, "Christmas Overtime," which will be released digitally in December and land on NBC Peacock in early spring.

The free, family-friendly event will feature over 40 boats of all sizes decked out with fun decorations and thousands of holiday lights.

Radio personalities Mo & Sally with KOOL 105.5 will return as Grand Marshals of the boat parade, with a special guest appearance by Santa Claus.

You can follow the boat parade virtually using the free GPS app KnowWake.

KnowWake maps coastal waterways for both Android and iPhone users. Simply download the app, create an account, and track the parade as it makes its way to the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse.