What's it like inside an Amazon warehouse on Prime Day?

ORLANDO, Fla. — This morning we got a behind-the-scenes look at Amazon's same-day packing facility located near Orlando International Airport.

In the 250,000-square-feet facility are robots that lift giant shelves and zip them across the warehouse floor for an associate to pick out what they need to fulfill a customer's order.

Then a packer places the items into a bag or box and places them on a conveyor belt that delivers the items to drivers.

People were asking me about the best deals. Bottom line, it's all about electronics, back-to-school and fashion and beauty items.



If you think it's all big business and big brands on Amazon, small businesses are saying that's not necessarily the case.

Greg Rios, an Amazon spokesperson, says nearly 60% of the businesses on the platform are small to medium businesses. Rebecca Marquardt, Rainbows & Lillies owner, says in the five years she's had her business on Amazon her business has grown exponentially.

Small business says Amazon is helping them thrive

