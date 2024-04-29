What's inside this Florida-themed vending machine?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's always cool when you check in several years later with someone you used to work with and see that they are successful.

Today, I caught up with Meghan McKenna, we used to work at iHeartRadio about 15 years ago, she is the new Founder of Flamango Vending (yes, Flamango, I did not misspell Flamingo). Her innovative idea features artwork from Palm Beach County artists. Every piece of artwork is $50 or less. What's fun is the vending machine has been moving all around downtown West Palm Beach.

If you follow these yard signs it will take you to the Flamango Vending Machine.

The artwork is always changing. There are 32 selections featuring prints, textiles, original canvases, functional art, wearing art, and memorable art.

The project is funded through a grant made possible through the partnership between the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority and the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. The goal is to activate public spaces and engage the people through community-led projects.

The machine will be moving to SunFest's Creative Arts Village for this weekend's festival.

Below are some of the artists featured in the Flamango Vending Machine: