What happened to Peter Pan Before meeting Wendy?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Crews will be rolling out the Marley at the Kravis Center for Ballet Palm Beach's performances of Peter Pan and Tinker Bell.

In this adaptation, it's what happens to all the famous fairy tale characters before they meet Wendy.

WPTV journalist T.A. Walker shined a light on the Neverland tale that features Captain Hook, the Lost Boys, Princess Tiger Lily, and even the crocodile.

There are four shows open to the public. Tickets cost $45, organizers suggest buying directly from Kravis.org to avoid ticket scams.