What does a third grade newsroom look like? Let's take a look

Third grade students at H.L. Johnson Elementary School in Royal Palm Beach write, produce, shoot, and perform daily newscasts

This is the first year of the program

Next year, the current students will train the new third graders

We are shining a light on H.L. Johnson Elementary School in Royal Palm Beach where something special is happening.

We are celebrating third grade students who have embarked on an extraordinary journey, running their own newsroom. From writing scripts to operating cameras, they're making waves. And now, they're dreaming big.

Ailady Avila, a teacher, at H.L. Johnson Elementary, said it took about a school year to get the program up and running with around 10 students participating behind the scenes and on camera.

Now they are ready for the next school year because the current third graders will train the new third grade class.

Dr. Crystal Amado, the principal at H.L. Johnson Elementary, said the program is made possible by a grant she secured and thinks the program will teach kids life skills, even if they don't go into broadcasting. Skills like public speaking and teamwork.

