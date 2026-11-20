WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of Palm Beach County families will have a complete Thanksgiving dinner on the table this year through Extraordinary Charities' Turkey Takeaway in West Palm Beach.

Extraordinary Charities Executive Director Christine Raymond said the organization is providing fully prepared Thanksgiving meals to 400 families across Palm Beach County. Every available meal has already been claimed, and the organization has filled its volunteer needs.

Now, Raymond said, the final need is financial support from the community.

“This Thanksgiving we're feeding 400 families across Palm Beach County with a fully prepared Thanksgiving meal,” Raymond said. “All of those meals have been claimed. We're all good with our volunteers, and now the last remaining piece is to gather some community financial support because it costs us about $50 per family to feed them.”

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What's inside a Turkey Takeaway meal?

For the families receiving the meals, Thanksgiving comes with all the familiar favorites.

Ashleigh McDonald with Extraordinary Charities said each meal includes green beans, gravy, cranberry sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and a fully cooked turkey.

The meals are scheduled for pickup Nov. 24 and 25.

The organization's registration information also offered families the opportunity to request diapers by size with their meals.

A change of plans in the kitchen

Preparing hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners requires plenty of work, and this year's weather forced an adjustment.

Chef Greg Schiff said rain meant the team couldn't prepare all the turkeys using its smoker as planned. Still, the kitchen crew kept the operation moving.

“We're still getting the job done,” Schiff said. “I have great staff over here, supporting staff with Ms. Shiel, great crew, so everything is worthwhile knowing how it's going to feed people.”

The work extended beyond the turkeys.

Recipes for Success graduate Ronin Nance was helping portion stuffing into 20-ounce containers, repeating the process meal after meal.

“Repetition is the key to learning,” Nance said.

Giving families more than a meal

Extraordinary Charities board member Cassius Johnson said the families being served are neighbors dealing with the pressure of rising costs.

For Johnson, putting food on the table gives families an opportunity to continue a Thanksgiving tradition centered on togetherness.

“This is our opportunity to give them the food that's around that table so they can continue with an amazing tradition,” Johnson said. “One of my favorite holidays where we can just give gratitude and give thanks and spark of joy among ourselves.”

And even members of the board are part of the hands-on effort. Johnson spent part of the preparation working on cranberry sauce.

With all 400 meals claimed and volunteer needs filled, Extraordinary Charities says financial contributions are the remaining way for people to support this year's Turkey Takeaway. Raymond said it costs the organization about $50 to provide a Thanksgiving meal for a family.

At a time when household budgets can make a holiday meal more difficult to afford, hundreds of Palm Beach County families will still get a chance to gather around a Thanksgiving dinner, thanks to a community effort underway in West Palm Beach.

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