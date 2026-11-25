WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Holiday shoppers looking for something different can find handmade gifts, natural skincare, and one-of-a-kind vintage treasures in Northwood Village, where local merchants are preparing for Nights in Northwood and the holiday shopping season.

The holiday edition of Nights in Northwood runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday along Northwood Road.

The Details

When: Friday, Nov. 27, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Northwood Village, 400 block of Northwood Road, West Palm Beach

What: Holiday shopping, more than 50 local vendors, food and live music

Stephanie Swimmer with the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) described the event as a holiday market and block party that gives Northwood Village merchants an opportunity to keep their doors open later and introduce shoppers to their businesses.

“It's going to be an exciting holiday market, block party here in Northwood Village,” Swimmer said. “It gives an opportunity for all the merchants that are here in Northwood Village to open their doors a little bit later and introduce everyone to get ready for the holiday shopping, and you can find some really cool, unique products here.”

The event comes just before Small Business Saturday, putting an added spotlight on locally owned businesses during one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

Handmade gifts at Day by Day Shoppe

At Day by Day Shoppe, owner Will Davis showed several handcrafted products designed to solve everyday problems.

One is a reusable microwave popcorn bag. Shoppers put popcorn kernels into the bag and place it in the microwave to make fresh popcorn.

Davis also demonstrated a microwave bowl koozie designed to help people safely remove hot bowls from the microwave.

Another creation is the kitchen scarf, which puts two kitchen towels around the wearer's neck, keeping them within reach while cooking, cleaning or baking.

“We make holiday prints and everyday prints at Day by Day Shop,” Davis said.

Natural skincare at Metamorphosis Skin Studio

Holiday shopping doesn't have to be limited to traditional presents. Vanessa Lessey, owner of Metamorphosis Skin Studio, showcased handcrafted skincare oils.

“I handcraft all of my skincare oils,” Lessey said. “They're completely chemical-free. All the ingredients are naturally sourced.”

Her products add a self-care option to the mix of gifts shoppers can discover in Northwood Village.

A 1920s treasure hiding in plain sight

At A Timeless Treasure, owner Hanne Bauer specializes in vintage pieces that can become conversation starters.

“We try to find something for everyone, so we focus on unique, fun, one-of-a-kind treasures, maybe a conversation piece or something you can't live without,” Bauer said.

One item immediately stood out: a large metal peacock.

Bauer explained that the unusual piece isn't simply a decoration. It's a solid-brass fireplace screen dating to the 1920s.

The discovery illustrates the variety shoppers can encounter while exploring Northwood Village, from newly handcrafted products to treasures roughly a century old.

With Nights in Northwood arriving just before Small Business Saturday, the holiday weekend gives shoppers an opportunity to explore local stores while putting their holiday spending behind independent businesses in West Palm Beach.

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