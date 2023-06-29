West Palm Beach extends pop-up mini-markets at Clematis by Night to August

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thursday, June 29, was supposed to be the last pop-up GreenMarket at Clematis By Night in West Palm Beach. The city said it has been so successful for small businesses.

"It's so popular. We're going to continue it, at Clematis By Night, right through August. It's just a great combination," said Mary Pinak, city of West Palm Beach community events manager.

The city initially started the pop-up markets to get people to vote for them to return to the USA Today’s 10 Best Readers' Choice list for the third year in a row.

"We're going for a threepeat,” Pinak said. “We're heading for the number one spot we have, that's why we need everybody to really buckle down and vote.”

People can vote every day through Monday here on the poll's website.

The winner will be announced on July 14 at noon.

Some vendors, like Brett Portier of Pepe’s Hey Babe said the GreenMarkets have helped their small businesses grow. The restaurant is moving into a space in the 500 block of Clematis Street.

"We have our Texas barbecue with a New York-style twist to it," Portier said.

This reporter is a Texan who lived in New York and can vouch for his tasty creations like the brisket grilled cheese.

Victor Lara of My Exotic Fruits said being a vendor at the West Palm Beach GreeenMarket has been one of his most successful places. And his grandmother had a saying, if you haven't tasted his exotic fruits like passion fruit, apple bananas, and golden dragon fruit, "You don't know what true love is."

Other items to watch out for are the Coconut Bar's fresh coconut creations and Palm Beach Creamed Honey's nitro coffee.