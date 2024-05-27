Wellington's American Legion shares what Memorial Day means to them

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Village of Wellington's Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony connects our community in honoring the bravery and dedication of our veterans, thanks to the efforts of American Legion Post 390.

"It's critically important for us to go ahead and be able to honor the entire community of our fallen soldiers here bringing the community together as a family," Village Manager Jim Barnes said.

The American Legion Post 390, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Palm Beach Fire Rescue, village leaders and the Boy Scouts participated in the parade.

The route was from the Patriot Memorial to the Veterans Memorial, where fallen soldier's names with connections to the village were read out loud in alphabetical order.

The ceremony culminated with the national anthem, pledge, and moving patriotic speeches. The American Legion said if you were unable to participate this morning they'd like you to take some time to think about the veterans who sacrificed their lives to bring us our freedoms.

