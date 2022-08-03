Watch Now
Water aerobics help seniors get fit with gossiping on the side

YMCA of the Palm Beaches offers many classes for all fitness levels and ages
An adult/Senior is just $39 a month to participate in all the programs and use the facilities at no additional charge, but in some cases, Medicare/Medicaid pays for a Silver Sneakers membership.
Posted at 11:55 AM, Aug 03, 2022
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The YMCA of the Palm Beaches is giving seniors a little motivation every weekday morning with the organization's water aerobics classes.

Classes are held Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at the YMCA of the Palm Beaches Aquatic Complex, located at 2728 Lake Worth Road.

A membership to the YMCA costs $39 a month and includes the ability to participate in all programs and facilities at no additional charge.

In some cases, Medicare/Medicaid will pay for a Silver Sneakers membership.

