ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Get ready for an enchanting evening of love, laughter, and timeless storytelling as the Village of Royal Palm Beach and the Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival proudly present the 5th Annual Shakespeare by the Palms.

This year's production, William Shakespeare's beloved romantic comedy 'As You Like It,' promises to delight audiences of all ages.

How to see 'As You Like It' with a twist this weekend

Watch wrestling at Shakespeare by the Palms this weekend

The show will take place from Thursday, Jan. 30, through Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Commons Park Amphitheater, located at 11600 Poinciana Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the performance begins promptly at 8 p.m. Admission is free.

People can bring a beach chair or blanket, pack a picnic, or enjoy treats from on-site food trucks.

Adding to the excitement, 'As You Like It' features a thrilling wrestling match that sets the stage for the unfolding drama.

In a clash of strength and skill, the exiled Orlando takes on the champion wrestler Charles in a dramatic battle that leaves the audience on the edge of their seats. This iconic scene not only showcases the physicality and intensity of Shakespeare's work but also serves as a pivotal moment in the play, as it sparks the romantic connection between Orlando and Rosalind.

The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival brings this scene to life with energetic choreography and gripping performances, making it a highlight of the evening.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.