Vicky Bakery brings Cuban pastries to the Palm Beaches

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — When it was released that Vicky Bakery, a Cuban staple from Miami, was opening two locations in the Palm Beaches, the interest in our WPTV newsroom was very high.

Our assignment desk editor, ironically named Vicky, used to live in Tampa and enjoyed the location there and insisted WPTV journalist T.A. Walker check it out.

WPTV anchor Janny Rodriguez said that, as a Cuban American, it was one of her family's favorites.

WPTV reporter Briana Nespral, also Cuban American, concurred.

So Walker had to find out what all the buzz was about.

It turns out that married couple Antonio and Gelasia Cae worked at one of Cuba's most renowned bakeries. As political exiles, they came to Miami and saved up to buy a bakery in Hialeah.

The family business has grown to 23 locations with the original 1972 recipes from their abuela.

The family has started to allow franchising, so Wady Tactuk and his wife, Cynthia Romo, loved the concept and opened their first location in Royal Palm Beach on S.R. 7 and Southern Boulevard in front of Burlington Coat Factory.

Tactuk worked for decades opening Taco Bells in the Palm Beaches and he dreamed of having a bakery like his father. He quit his corporate job and now has a bakery.

"I just love the product," Tactuk said.

Tactuk said they opened in late November and have been delighted with how friendly the customers have been in Royal Palm Beach during the grand opening celebrations.

Palm Beach County locations:

