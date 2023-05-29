Veteran places flags in yards of Delray Beach homes to honor fallen troops

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — In honor of Memorial Day, one man is making it his mission to remember those who died protecting the United States.

Scott Wheeler is a veteran who lives in Delray Beach. He served in the United States Air Force and still serves today but in a different capacity. Each year he goes to more than 400 homes and plants a flag in the yard.

“We have so many people taking time out of their lives to fight for our freedom, it's really important that I try to remember them on Memorial Day,” he said. “I hope everybody thinks about their family members who were in the military—mother, father, brother—for a minute just think about them on Memorial Day.”

Scott has been putting American flags in the yards of homes in the Tropical Isle neighborhood for the past decade.