Unveiling of bus wrap ignites passion and unity among Warriors in Pink

Susan G. Komen More Thank Pink Walk is Saturday Jan. 27
Four Warriors in Pink who will serve as ambassadors at the Susan G. Komen More Thank Pink Walk are featured on a Palm Tran Bus.
Posted at 6:39 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 18:39:30-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Each year, several women are selected to be Warriors in Pink and serve as ambassadors at the Susan G. Komen More Thank Pink Walk Saturday, Jan. 27.

This year, the four ambassadors are featured on a Palm Tran Bus and the wrap was showed to two Warriors on TODAY on 5.

T.A. Walker reveals Palm Tran Bus wrap to 2024 Komen Warriors

The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk on Saturday, January 27. There is no registration fee for the walk but participants are encouraged to fundraise. Register Here: https://www.wptv.com/lifestyle/komen. WPTV is a proud sponsor.

