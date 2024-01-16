Unveiling of bus wrap ignites passion and unity among Warriors in Pink

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Each year, several women are selected to be Warriors in Pink and serve as ambassadors at the Susan G. Komen More Thank Pink Walk Saturday, Jan. 27.

This year, the four ambassadors are featured on a Palm Tran Bus and the wrap was showed to two Warriors on TODAY on 5.

T.A. Walker reveals Palm Tran Bus wrap to 2024 Komen Warriors

The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk on Saturday, January 27. There is no registration fee for the walk but participants are encouraged to fundraise. Register Here: https://www.wptv.com/lifestyle/komen. WPTV is a proud sponsor.