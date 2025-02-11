Unstoppable Women’s Summit set to inspire and empower in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The 2nd Annual Unstoppable Women’s Summit is taking place on Feb. 28th. This year’s theme is Igniting Success, a reflection of the Summit’s mission to inspire and empower women from all walks of life.

Hosted by the Go Getter Girl's Network, an organization dedicated to fostering a supportive community for diverse women, the Summit is designed to encourage personal and professional growth. The Go Getter Girl's Network provides vital resources, including volunteer opportunities, support for local non-profits, and scholarships for emerging women leaders.

The lineup of speakers features industry leaders who will share their insights and experiences.

In addition to networking and learning opportunities, the Summit will highlight the importance of supporting the next generation of women.

Event Details:

What: 2nd Annual Unstoppable Women’s Summit

When: Feb. 28, 2024

Where: Harbor Ridge Yacht And Country Club – 2600 Harbour Ridge Blvd, Palm City, FL 34990

Theme: Igniting Success

Registration: CLICK HERE.

