Unstoppable Women’s Summit coming to Palm City

PALM CITY, Fla. — Ladies looking to elevate their business game may want to attend the Unstoppable Women's Summit on Friday, which is International Women's Day.

The Go Getter Girls Network is an organization dedicated to nurturing, empowering, and connecting women in business.

At the summit, there will be two keynote speakers, six workshops (including one on artificial intelligence in business), and two scholarships awarded to two young women.

Organizers say it's a chance to "step into your greatness, embrace your confidence, and empower yourself to become truly unstoppable."

"We have some members that will come in and they may be new to business are not comfortable they're unsure, and they need that direction and we have so many women that empower them and inspire them to be their best self," said Kathy Connor, the founder and CEO of Go Getter Girls Network.

Tickets to the event are on sale until Tuesday night. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

The Go Getters Girl Network has chapters in Port St. Lucie and Palm Beach Gardens and is planning to open a third chapter in Martin County.