Universal Epic Universe: A dazzling preview of thrills, magic and dragon-sized surprises

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is officially rolling out the red carpet Thursday morning as it opens the gates to its newest gem: Universal Epic Universe.

After an exhilarating preview event filled with magic, thrills, and a few dragon-sized surprises, we’re excited to "Shine A Light" experience in this vibrant new realm, where the fun is as boundless as the imagination.

Epic Universe boasts five astonishing worlds, each brimming with unique attractions and experiences. Here’s a glimpse of the highlights:

Celestial Park

Exploring the newest Wizarding World of Harry Potter

When you enter through the Cronos you step into Celestial Park, the heart of Epic Universe, where sprawling gardens and pathways set the scene for a tranquil adventure. Holding the title of Epic Universe’s most thrilling attraction, Stardust Racers reaches jaw-dropping speeds of 62 mph and ascends 133 feet above the park, offering a wild ride that will leave adrenaline junkies screaming for more.

"It's actually the negative G's on this coaster that are my favorite part. So there's a lot of air time, which really gives you that space feeling,” said Adam Rivest, VP of creative management and creator of Epic Universe. “We basically get to ride on comets through the Milky Way down, and each train inverts over the other one, so while you're upside down, you can look and see the other train.”

Whether you're taking a leisurely stroll or catching a ride, Celestial Park is where the fun begins and connects to four other worlds through portals.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

Welcome to the rugged shores of Isle of Berk, where Vikings and their dragon companions live in hilarious harmony. From the Isle of Berk Overlook, visitors can bask in sweeping views of the iconic sparkling lagoon, complete with majestic Viking statues.

Super Nintendo World

Get ready to level up in Super Nintendo World. The vibrant colors and familiar sounds will transport you straight into the Mushroom Kingdom. Don’t miss Super Mario Land, with its towering Mt. Beanpole and interactive surprises hidden all around. Adventure awaits in Donkey Kong Country, where lush landscapes whisk you away to a tropical paradise filled with iconic landmarks. Refuel at Toadstool Café, where you can indulge in whimsically themed dishes inspired by your favorite Nintendo characters.

Dark Universe

Exploring the 50 new experiences at Universal's Epic Universe

Venture into the mysterious Dark Universe, where legendary monsters await. The eerie Village of Darkmoor gives guests the chance to explore the chilling world of timeless characters like Dracula and Frankenstein. Dine at Das Stakehaus, a dining hall run by vampire “familiars” serving up delicious kebabs and burgers.

For the ultimate thrill-seeker, Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment promises a heart-pounding dark ride through Frankenstein Manor, where you’ll encounter the frightful cast of Universal's monster legacy.

Another ride, Curse of the Werewolf is perfect for most.

“Which is a family attraction, meaning even small folks can go on it,” said Pete Carsillo, Dark Universe creative director.

You can even get a monster makeover in Dark Universe.

“It's a chance to go in there, become a monster in this monster world,” Carsillo said.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

This is universal Orlando's third Wizarding World of Harry Potter. You start off in 1920s Paris, France, and you end up at the Ministry of Magic in the 1990s.

“Yes, I know. I mean, as soon as you walk through the Metro flu, I think everyone will feel like they're immersed in the Ministry of Magic,” said Anisha Vyas-Burgos, an assistant manager of projects at Universal.

This immersive area transports guests to wizarding Paris and the British Ministry of Magic, where the magical atmosphere is palpable. Stroll through Place Cachée, filled with charming shops and cafés, including Café L’Air de la Sirène, where you can savor French-inspired delights.

Don’t miss out on the thrilling ride Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, which whisks you away on a magical journey to confront infamous characters. Plus, make sure to catch the mesmerizing live show, Le Cirque Arcanus, featuring aerialists and magical creatures that will leave you spellbound.

Universal is limiting the number of people who can go into the park and is sold out for the next few days.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.