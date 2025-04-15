'Clue Live On Stage' brings laughter, sharp humor to the Kravis Center

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An iconic board game comes to life on stage at the Kravis Center with the uproariously funny production of "Clue Live On Stage," now thrilling audiences in West Palm Beach.

Based on the beloved (my favorite movie from the 1980s) 1985 film that featured a star-studded cast including Tim Curry and Madeline Kahn, this dynamic adaptation is an experience unlike any other. With a colorful cast and sharp humor, it's a night of mystery, comedy and delightful chaos.

John Shartzer, who portrays the endearing yet neurotic Mr. Green, described his role as "a nervous, anxious rule-follower," adding, "He tries to make himself smaller."

Shartzer draws from the charm of the original character while infusing his energetic flair.

"Mr. Green is this nervous, anxious rule-follower," Shartzer said, "but through this whole experience, I've learned a great deal of confidence."

Jennifer Allen, who takes on the role of the dramatic Mrs. Peacock, shares that the production allows her to explore layers within her character.

"It's easy to stay fresh because I tap into my grandmother from the '50s, who was very put together and had strong values," Allen said. "I discover something fresh and new every time I perform her."

Audiences can expect to enjoy favorites like "It was Colonel Mustard in the study with the wrench!” alongside new surprises.

"I love to say that everybody does a little something at the end," Shartzer teased while keeping the true identity of the murderer under wraps. "It's a big wait-and-see situation!"

The 80-minute production runs without an intermission, encouraging viewers to dive right into the exhilarating mayhem of the evening.

"It's dreamy, it's easy, breezy theater," Shartzer enthused. "You don't have to worry about intermission; you can sit in your seats, enjoy it and be part of the journey."

With stirring energy that echoes through the large venue, Shartzer emphasized the challenge of captivating the entire audience.

"Some of these houses we perform in are quite large — like 2,200 seats — so I need to deliver in a way that engages everyone," Shartzer said.

The cast is well aware of the legacy they are part of, and they embrace the spirit of the original movie. Allen reflected on the film's playful nature.

"It's pretty campy, but in a more reality-based way," Allen said. "The characters are very believable; they could be real people."

With their quick wit and physical comedy, the ensemble’s chemistry delights with every twist and turn.

Behind the scenes, audiences may witness amusing mishaps that are characteristic of live theater.

"There have been times where we open the boxes to reveal our weapons, and there’s a weapon that's not there. You kind of have to open a box and be like, 'Oh, it's in there!'" Shartzer said.

The backstage antics add to the charm, offering additional moments of laughter from the cast.

The mix of nostalgia, humor and exuberance makes "Clue Live On Stage" a must-see experience.

"Every time we do this, the audience is uproariously laughing," Shartzer concluded. "This show has been a highlight of my career."

Whether you are a lifelong fan of the game or a newcomer to the "Clue" universe, this production promises to be a riotous good time.

Grab your friends and prepare to solve the mystery. Who will it be? Mrs. Peacock? Mr. Green? Or perhaps someone else entirely?

Don't miss your chance to be part of the laughter unfolding on the Kravis Center stage.

Showtimes below:

Tuesday, April 15: 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 16: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 17: 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 18: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 19: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $41. Make sure you purchase authentic tickets. It is highly recommended to buy tickets directly by visiting the Kravis Center website.

"Clue Live On Stage" runs through April 19 at the Kravis Center.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.