TV station comedy shot in Boca Raton now streaming on Amazon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — What happens when you take the writing of comedies like "30 Rock" and "The Office," and you make the setting a television station?

That's the plot of a new comedy filmed in Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale called "Just My Type."

Jill Melody who is the producer, director, actor, and writer of "Just My Type," said she thought of the idea during the coronavirus pandemic.

"That's when the ideas just came to me and I said, 'let's get everybody happy again. Let me write a comedy that people will really enjoy and laugh a little bit,'" said Melody.

"Just My Type" is a misbehaving comedy about a outlandish Miami-based TV Station (WXGH).

"I just always imagine that working at a TV station would be a pretty dramatic wacky place and I can only imagine the things that go on [at WPTV] is full of a lot of drama I'm imagining, so let's just go with it," said Melody.

"Just My Type" was filmed in Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale with external shots recorded in Miami. Most of the cast is from Florida

"I've had the privilege of working all over the country but there's something about the [acting] community in South Florida. The people are really funny, really supportive. That we have such a good mix of people. You never know what you're gonna get, but it's always a good time and so talented," said "Just My Type" actor Daniel Llaca.

"Just My Type" can be streamed on Amazon, Google Play, Tubi, and YouTube.