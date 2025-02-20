TurtleFest expands to 2 days, parking moved to off-site location

JUNO BEACH, FLA. — The Loggerhead Marinelife Center (LMC) is gearing up for the 20th annual TurtleFest. The event that will attract around 10,000 people and has expanded to a two-day festival dedicated to ocean conservation and marine life.

The free, family-friendly event will be held in Juno Beach, attracting thousands of visitors with its lively atmosphere and diverse activities.

The festival will kick off on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., continuing on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests can look forward to live music from local bands, interactive educational exhibits, and a variety of food options including pizza, tacos, and ice cream.

Parking for TurtleFest will be provided off-site located at 700 Universe Blvd. along U.S. Highway 1, with free shuttle buses running every 15 minutes to transport attendees to the event.

"ADA parking is available at Loggerhead Marinelife Center; all other parking has to be at FPL's Juno Beach location," said Andy Dehart, president and CEO of Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

Schedule of Performances

Saturday

10:15 a.m. School of Rock

10:30 a.m. Girlfriend Material

12:45 p.m. The Leafy Greens Band

2:00 p.m. Brooks Herring

3:15 p.m. East Harbor

4:30 p.m. Making Faces

Sunday

10:15 a.m. Nicole Carbzz

11:00 a.m. The Lagerheads

12:00 p.m. Brooks Herring

1:15 p.m. Jutt Huffman

2:30 p.m. Bryce Allyn Band

In addition to browsing local artist booths and enjoying culinary delights, festival-goers will have the chance to visit LMC’s outdoor sea turtle hospital, witnessing firsthand the care provided to injured sea turtles.

Families can engage with Conservation Row, where LMC’s partners will share insights and tips on sustainable living, highlighting the importance of protecting the oceans and marine life.

With a vibrant lineup of activities and a commitment to conservation, TurtleFest promises to be a memorable experience for all ages. Don’t miss this chance to celebrate the wonders of marine life while supporting a vital cause.

