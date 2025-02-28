Tucker Wetmore to take stage at Rib Round Up at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Get ready to kick off your weekend, country music fans. The Rib Round Up is back at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre at Coral Sky Saturday. There are three stages of live music, mouth-watering ribs, and a rising star ready to light up the stage.

There is a buzz about one up-and-coming artist: Tucker Wetmore. Whispers about this country music sensation are echoing louder and louder, thanks to his infectious honky-tonk-style songs that have fans dancing in their boots.

“‘Wind Up Missing You’ is going to number one,” exclaimed Chelsea Taylor from New Country 103.1, capturing the sentiment that has everyone buzzing.

It’s been an incredible year for Tuck, who recently made his TV debut on the fourth hour of TODAY with Jenna and Friends.

“I was not expecting it at all,” he confessed, when hosts surprised him with his first platinum album track, making the moment all the more special. His two singles have been streamed over a billion times.

For those of you who long to get up close and personal with Tucker, here’s your chance. He’ll be performing his hit single "Wind Up Missing You" at the Rib Round Up.

“[Fans are] saying Tucker Wetmore is the artist they are most looking forward to this year!” Chelsea added enthusiastically.

Tuck will grace the Guitar Pull Stage, located in the Rib Row area—definitely a spot close to our hearts (and stomachs)!

I went to the country radio station and said, “It’s where the food is, it’s where the live music is, It’s where Tuck is.”

At the Rib Round Up, artists share the stories behind their songs. Tuck shared what inspired his song "Wind Up Missing You."

"The sun was shining. I walked into the room, and I was like, ‘Hey, I wanna write something that feels like outside right now.'"

So he and his writing partners started brainstorming ideas. Tuck chuckled, remembering a catchy line that came out of nowhere: “You look like waves on a sunset!” Despite the puzzled reactions, they decided to write it down.

"The whole thing behind it was catching that young love kind of feel—that puppy love stage of a relationship," he said.

We asked Tuck if this was his first time performing in South Florida.

“Probably? Everything’s been moving so fast I kind of forget where I’ve been or where I’m going,” he said, before he went on to joke about chronicling the cities he visits on his setlist, so he knows where he is.

A little reminder: Gates open at noon, and Live Nation is charging for parking this season, so plan accordingly.

Get ready to have some fun, feast on delicious ribs, and enjoy the magic of live country music.

