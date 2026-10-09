Treasure Coast families invited to watch and try dog sports at kennel club's Pirate Cluster

FT. PIERCE, Fla. — Dog lovers from across South Florida are heading to Fort Pierce this weekend for the Treasure Coast Kennel Club's Pirate Cluster, a four-day event featuring dock diving, FastCAT racing, agility, frisbee competitions, and other canine sports.

The event is taking place Oct. 8-11 at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds, where visitors can watch trained canine athletes compete or give their own dogs an opportunity to try several activities. According to Treasure Coast Kennel Club President Lisa Root, many of the events offer same-day participation.

"It has to do with all kinds of sporting events that we do with our dogs, so dock diving, FastCAT, agility, UpDog (frisbee catching). There's all kinds of fun things that they can sign up for and do on that day, or they can just come out and watch," Root said.

Dog sports for all experience levels

The Pirate Cluster features activities for beginners and experienced competitors alike.

Visitors can watch dogs leap into a pool during dock-diving competitions, sprint down a FastCAT course while chasing a lure, navigate agility obstacles, and participate in frisbee events.

Root said the event is designed to be welcoming for both dog owners and spectators.

"It's a really family day. It's fun," she said.

Admission and parking are free for spectators. Fees apply for participants entering dogs into individual events.

Dock diving showcases canine athleticism

One of the most popular attractions is dock diving, where dogs run down a platform and launch themselves into a pool in pursuit of a toy.

Competitors say many dogs recognize the venue before they even leave the vehicle.

"Once they start competing, they know what this dock means," said dock-diving participant Janet. "You'll see them when they start coming in. They just roll past the dock, and they'll start barking in the cars and stuff because they know that they get to get up here and just jump."

Organizers say the excitement surrounding dock diving often becomes contagious for owners and spectators alike.

More than a competition

In addition to the sporting events, the Pirate Cluster includes vendors, raffles and opportunities for families to spend time with fellow dog lovers.

The event highlights the growing popularity of dog sports as a way for owners to stay active, build stronger relationships with their pets and connect with others in the community.

Whether someone owns a highly trained competitor or simply wants to learn more about canine activities, organizers say the weekend provides an opportunity to see what these sports are all about.

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