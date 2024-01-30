Tony Award-winning spelling bee musical comes to Florida Atlantic University

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Florida Atlantic University Department of Theater is presenting the Tony Award-winning musical "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee."

Spellers (a.k.a. actors) will take the stage Feb. 9 to 18

Schedule of performances:



Friday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m.

The musical by William Finn and the book by Rachel Sheinkin is billed as "Bring[ing] the excitement and quirks of a spelling bee to life, blending humor, poignant moments, and catchy tunes into an unforgettable journey."