Tony Award-winning spelling bee musical comes to Florida Atlantic University

Identities are revealed, acceptance is embraced, and the power of community takes center stage; It’s the Folsom County Spelling Bee. This morning T.A. Walker is shining a light on musical opening next weekend at FAU.
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 10:39:05-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Florida Atlantic University Department of Theater is presenting the Tony Award-winning musical "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee."

Spellers (a.k.a. actors) will take the stage Feb. 9 to 18

Schedule of performances:

  • Friday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m.

The musical by William Finn and the book by Rachel Sheinkin is billed as "Bring[ing] the excitement and quirks of a spelling bee to life, blending humor, poignant moments, and catchy tunes into an unforgettable journey."

