'Toad-ally' awesome experience: Mounts Botanical Garden debuts Ribbit the Exhibit II

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Copper frogs are being positioned throughout Mounts Botanical Garden ahead of their unveiling this Saturday, Nov. 23.

This is the second time Ribbit the Exhibit has leaped over to the garden. This new version, Ribbit the Exhibit II has 18 larger-than-life whimsical frog sculptures.

They're anthropomorphic (having human characteristics). But I think whimsy is the thing that really captures people," said Ribbit the Exhibit II artist Andy Cobb.

On Satuday, during the grand opening, Family Day, there will be including arts and crafts activities, a live reggae band, food trucks, and more. The garden will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 pm.

Learn more by clicking here.

"This collection of 18 larger-than-life, whimsical frog sculptures will be displayed throughout the Garden, offering a playful and imaginative exploration of amphibians. These fun and quirky sculptures also create opportunities for engaging programming about real frogs and their essential role in our environment. Each piece is handcrafted and colored with natural patina by artist Andy Cobb, and almost all the super-sized sculptures are new to Mounts and were not part of the original exhibition in early 2020," said interim Mounts Botanical Garden director Misty Stoller.