This special donation event aimed at supporting families facing food insecurity

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Kohl Jewish Volunteer Center at the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County is making an impact this fall with a special donation event aimed at supporting families facing food insecurity.

On Tuesday morning, a storage unit packed with gently used items and household goods will be delivered to Restoration Bridge International (RBI), an organization dedicated to providing essential food supplies to those in need.

Thanks to the generosity of community members and Federation staff, the storage unit is filled with a wide array of items, which will help RBI not only in providing fresh produce, dairy, and protein but also in funding their mission through thrift store sales. These sales enable RBI to purchase additional food items for families struggling to make ends meet.

This recent donation follows a summer-long back-to-school initiative, where thousands of school supplies were collected and organized into backpacks for local students. The initiative was in collaboration with the Education Foundation, ensuring that children in the community are well-prepared for the upcoming school year.

Looking ahead, the Kohl Jewish Volunteer Center has planned several upcoming volunteer opportunities, including meal packing and deliveries during the Jewish holidays. Community members are encouraged to participate in Mitzvah Mondays and the "8 Days, 8 Ways" initiative for Hanukkah, aimed at fostering community support and outreach.

