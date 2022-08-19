This Jupiter donut shop closes when they sell out of donuts

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter Donuts opened in 2013, they now have seven locations throughout South Florida. The workers are a bit like characters on Cheers and know everyone's name when they come in to buy their sweet treats.

"We just make everything fresh every day. We try to put, you know our best foot forward," said Chris Stokes who is one of the owners of Jupiter Donuts.

But if you get to the shop late, you may be out of luck because they close when they run out of donuts.

"We close, we're done for the day. We try to not run out too early, but we want to make everything fresh. So when you come in, everything's fresh and made right there for you. And then the following day, we start over and do the same thing," said Stokes.

Stokes said their busiest days are Saturday and Sundays and that the week after school starts is their slowest time as people start to figure out their new schedules.

"Jupiter is a great town they always support the local businesses. And ever since we've been here Jupiter has made it made us feel right at home," Stokes said.

Locations

Jupiter

Stuart

North Palm Beach

Boynton Beach

Largo

Royal Palm Beach