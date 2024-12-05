This bus is being used as Santa's sleigh

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jingle Jamz is Digital Vibez's annual toy drive that has given out more than 10,500 gifts since its inception a few years ago.

The Digital Vibez Buz transforms into a holiday spectacle, adorned with twinkling lights, vibrant decorations, energetic dancers, and a DJ playing holiday beats.

The bus goes to five elementary schools and underserved neighborhoods delivering gifts to school-aged children. This year the group hopes to surprise 4,000 children.

How to Help:

🎁 Donate: $50 provides three gifts; $100 provides six gifts. Donate here

🎄 Host a Wrapping Party: Organize a wrapping event at your office

📦 Shop the Amazon Wish List: Purchase gifts from Digital Vibez' wish list and ship them directly to them. Learn more by clicking here

Drop-Off Gifts: Deliver unwrapped gifts to any of these four locations weekdays, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. through December 13.

