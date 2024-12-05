Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

This bus is being used as Santa's sleigh

How underserved kids in South Florida are getting toys for the holidays
This morning we are meeting the team behind the bus that's more than just a ride—it's Santa's sleigh bringing joy to thousands of Palm Beach County kids. T.A. Walker is in West Palm Beach, Shining A Light on how Digital Vibez is making the holidays brighter for our community's children. T.A. this story makes us proud to live here.
Don't be a Grinch! Help Digital Vibez raise toys for underserved kids.
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jingle Jamz is Digital Vibez's annual toy drive that has given out more than 10,500 gifts since its inception a few years ago.

The Digital Vibez Buz transforms into a holiday spectacle, adorned with twinkling lights, vibrant decorations, energetic dancers, and a DJ playing holiday beats.

The bus goes to five elementary schools and underserved neighborhoods delivering gifts to school-aged children. This year the group hopes to surprise 4,000 children.

How to Help:

🎁 Donate: $50 provides three gifts; $100 provides six gifts. Donate here
🎄 Host a Wrapping Party: Organize a wrapping event at your office
📦 Shop the Amazon Wish List: Purchase gifts from Digital Vibez' wish list and ship them directly to them. Learn more by clicking here

Drop-Off Gifts: Deliver unwrapped gifts to any of these four locations weekdays, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. through December 13.

  • Extraordinary Charities: 2635 Old Okeechobee Rd., West Palm Beach
  • Palm Beach County Youth Services: 50 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach
  • City Habitat for Humanity ReStore: 4639 Lake Worth Rd., Greenacres
  • Emanuel Jackson Sr. Project Inc.: 3300A S. Seacrest Blvd., Boynton Beach
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening