The Soup Kitchen launches program for new, expecting mothers

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Get ready to smile, because we’re Shining a Light on something truly special happening at The Soup Kitchen in Boynton Beach.

The New Beginnings Program is here to rescue new and expecting mothers with a blend of practical support and life-changing education. It’s all about empowering these fabulous moms to kickstart their parenting journey with confidence.

Every other Friday, the delightful controlled chaos of Diaper Days unfolds as The Soup Kitchen transforms into a bustling hub of support for moms. Here, they not only receive a mountain of much-needed diapers but also dive into engaging workshops packed with wisdom—talking nutrition, safety, and everything in between.

This program brings in local experts who make parenting tips as fun as they are informative. Earlier this year, moms picked up essential dental care advice from a neighborhood dentist, classes covering everything from fire safety with Palm Beach Fire Rescue to drowning prevention.

Right now, the New Beginnings Program is making waves with around 20 moms on board, and the interest keeps growing.

Stats to Shine a Light on at The Soup Kitchen



Serves up more than 1,400 hot meals every single day.

Distributes over 800,000 grocery bags of food a year.

Provides assistance to 120 homebound seniors through the Meals on Wheels program.

For more information go to: https://thesoupkitchen.org/

