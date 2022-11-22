Nutcracker coming to Kravis Center with more cohesive themes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Your family may enjoy the annual holiday tradition of watching The Nutcracker come to live on the Kravis Center's stage, along with visiting the beautiful Christmas tree made out of poinsettias.

This year, Ballet Palm Beach's cast of 85 is changing things up a bit. It will still have Tchaikovsky's classic songs but the story line is being tweaked based off the original books.

"I needed to create a ballet that was a more cohesive. A lot of times you see act one and it has very little to do with act two," said Collen Smith, the founding artistic and executive director of Ballet Palm Beach .

The original book and darker themes that Smith said tells a better story.

"Our story is about Marie and her journey. Her ability to believe in magic, because she's a little girl and all children believe in magic to some degree. She believes in the magic that's cast over that Nutcracker and because she's such a child, she can fall in love with that nutcracker, an inanimate object that then becomes a real-life print. And that's, that's a love story, isn't it? So we'll stick with it's a holiday love story," said Smith.

Smith things the show is a great opportunity for parents.

"It is a perfect opportunity for parents to introduce their children to ballet or dance or even to theater," said Smith. "You can go to a lot of shows at the Kravis Center, but this is one that will happen every year and can become a tradition and children look forward to it."

About The Nutcracker:

A magical holiday tradition beloved by all returns to the Kravis Center stage. Featuring music by Tchaikovsky (chai·kaaf·skee), THE NUTCRACKER tells the story of Marie who, when given an enchanted nutcracker doll as a Christmas gift, has no idea of the adventure that awaits her! Toy soldier battles, giant mice, and a blustery snowstorm led by a majestic Snow Queen awaits families in this magical night of memories.

Runtime is 50 minutes/20 minute intermission/30 minutes

Four shows Dec. 3 and Dec. 4

Tickets start at $20

For tickets, click here.