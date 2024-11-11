'The need is there': Veterans group ensures dental care access

STUART, Fla. — Wounded Veterans Relief Fund (WVRF) says there are 1.5 million veterans in the state of Florida.

"Eighty-five percent of veterans, most of us included, do not receive dental care through the VA, which is an astounding number, which just means we have so much more to do as a country. And what WVRF does is partner with over 200 dentists throughout the entire state to provide life-saving care to veterans that need dental care the most," said Nick Cannon, Director of Development and Communications for the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.

"We keep it close to the heart, but trust me, the need is there every single day, and as a community, as a country, we have to step up and do more for them," said Cannon.

WVRF has many programs for veterans including emergency financial assistance to take care of things like utility bills, and they lean on each other about their lived experiences.

"We have to rely and lean on each other because not a lot of people understand what it's like to give not only the ultimate sacrifice but to sign your name on the dotted line. And I tell you what, regardless of what happens during that time, we'll do it again and again and again, because we have to to support all of us," Cannon said.

Link to donate.

About the WVRF

"The Wounded Veterans Relief Fund is a veteran-led nonprofit organization that supports wounded and disabled military veterans throughout Florida. With the help of your generous donations, we aim to ease the burden of financial strain associated with critical dental care and unexpected essential monthly living expenses for disabled and wounded veterans."

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.