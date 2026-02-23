The Lord's Place invites community to join its second annual March to End Homelessness

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Lord’s Place is inviting the community to take part in its second annual March to End Homelessness on Friday, Feb. 27, at Centennial Square in downtown West Palm Beach.

Participants will march along a predetermined 2.6-mile route or gather at the finish line to honor the agency’s clients — men, women and children experiencing homelessness in Palm Beach County. Registration is free, and organizers are encouraging teams to form and raise funds to meet the event’s goals.

The Lord's Place

This year, The Lord’s Place hopes to bring together 200 people and raise at least $350,000, with donations matched by The Honorable Ann Brown. The event aims to raise awareness, foster education and promote change by breaking the cycle of homelessness.

Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley will be honored with the M.A.R.C.H. Award (Mobilize, Advocate, Respond, Commit to end homelessness) for its decades-long support. Senior Partner Jack Scarola has been a champion of The Lord’s Place since its beginning in 1979, joining founder Brother Joe Ranieri in highly visible community efforts to raise funds and awareness.

Last year, The Lord’s Place served 2,189 clients, housed 451 people, with a 96 percent retention rate, engaged 1,016 individuals through street outreach, and prepared 63,744 meals through Café Joshua.

The march begins at 2:30 p.m., with a celebratory program to follow at approximately 3:15 p.m. at Centennial Square.

For more information, or to register, visit TLPMarch.org or thelordsplace.org/march.

