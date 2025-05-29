The Longevity Expo aims to transport health in West Palm Beach through 2-day wellness event

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A brand-new two-day wellness event is coming to the West Palm Beach Convention Center on May 31 and June 1. The Longevity Expo, chaired by author Dr. Sara Gottfried, aims to equip attendees with vital insights and tools to enhance well-being and embrace a longer, healthier life.

The Longevity Expo will showcase the latest advancements in longevity medicine through a series of engaging panels, fireside chats, and breakout sessions led by leading experts in wellness. Participants can look forward to 11 dynamic speakers, including notable figures like Dr. Judith Joseph, Dr. Michael Greger, wellness expert Erica Lugo, and celebrity nutritionist JJ Virgin.

Attendees will have the opportunity to dive deep into subjects ranging from hormones and weight management to brain health and mental wellness, with some eye-catching session titles such as “Why Do I Have So Much Rage?” and “Sex, Drugs, and Rock and Roll.”

In addition to enlightening discussions, the expo features an interactive hall filled with cutting-edge technologies and live demonstrations, along with outdoor lounges offering delicious food and live music for a truly elevated Palm Beach experience.

Tickets start at $195.

