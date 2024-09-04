'The Little Mermaid': New take on film connecting kids to performing arts

WATCH: FAU's new take on 'The Little Mermaid'

FAU's new take on The Little Mermaid

"The Little Mermaid" has probably been a "Part of Your World" since 1989. Disney's "Under the Sea" tale is perhaps the most famous but it was written by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen and published in 1837.

Now, Florida Atlantic University has a new take on the fantasy film about a family riding out a thunderstorm in their home. The latest adaptation uses music, dance, and comedy to encourage "young people to to trust their inner voice and be unafraid to pursue their own path."

The production is put on by FAU's Theater Lab is the university's professional resident company. Who has an outreach program, called Future PAGES Project, which connects the performing arts to students, those "Poor Unfortunate Souls," who may not have encountered or been exposed to the theater before.

PAGES is an acronym for playwrights, actors, and generation of exciting storytellers.

The performances are appropriate for ages 5 and older.

Wibble Wobble Song

The Little Mermaid

FAU's Theater Lab

1700 St. Lucie Ave. S. Boca Raton, Fl 33431

Performances on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and on Sundays at 3 p.m.

Adult tickets start at $25 (ask about free tickets for kids with adult purchase).

For tickets, click here.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.