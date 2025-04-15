The Learning Academy hosting annual online auction, gala during World Autism Month

JUPITER, Fla. — April is World Autism Month, and The Learning Academy in Jupiter is taking the opportunity to raise awareness and funds for its students with autism spectrum disorder.

On April 26, the school will hold its biggest fundraising event of the year—a spectacular online auction and gala at Eastpointe Country Club.

The Learning Academy, a charter school serving students aged 3-21, is located on the state-of-the-art Els Center of Excellence campus, built by the Els for Autism Foundation. This unique facility is dedicated to meeting the developmental and educational needs of individuals on the autism spectrum, providing them with a supportive, nurturing environment.

To learn more or participate in the auction, click here.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.