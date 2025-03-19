The Island Off-Road Jeep Music Festival gears up in Okeechobee this weekend

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Island Off-Road Jeep Music Festival is gearing up for this weekend.

Buckle up and get ready for the Island Off-Road Jeep Music Festival, rolling into Okeechobee from March 21 to March 23. This Jeep-themed event will take place at 27695 SW Martin Hwy.

The weekend is packed with heart-pounding off-road courses, live music, and a variety of activities that celebrate both the Jeep lifestyle and the local community. If you’ve ever wanted to kick up some dirt while jamming out to your favorite tunes, this is the place to be.

A Highlight: Show & Shine Competition

One of the major attractions is the Show & Shine competition, where Jeep owners are invited to show off their rides and compete in multiple categories. Whether your Jeep is adorned with shiny chrome or covered in mud, there’s a category for everyone—from “Best in Show” to “Dirtiest Jeep” and the ever-popular “Most Patriotic.” Judging for the competition commences on Saturday, March 22, with winners announced the following day at noon.

Camping and Community Spirit

For those looking to fully embrace the festival experience, dry camping will be available for just $20 per night.

Supporting Local Nonprofits

Several nonprofit organizations will benefit from the festival, including the United Off-Road Foundation, which honors fallen police officers, Z’Hearts, dedicated to supporting first responders, and Jon's Mission for 22, which focuses on mental health support for veterans.

Visit islandoffroadfl.com for ticket information and updates.

