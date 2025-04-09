'The Happiness Gym' is helping people rediscover joy through interactive exercises

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The inaugural Owl New Play Festival kicks off, showcasing innovative new works in American theatre. A standout feature of this three-week festival is the world premiere of "The Happiness Gym," an interactive theatrical experience designed to uplift spirits and promote well-being.

Opening on Saturday, April 12, "The Happiness Gym," invites participants to engage in a unique 90-minute session filled with fun, scientifically-backed activities that focus on three key elements of lasting happiness: good news, gratitude, and connection.

Created by playwright Ken Weitzman and New Neighborhood Theater, this immersive event takes place in a setting reminiscent of a cozy bonfire on Boca Beach, complete with music and good vibes.

With a maximum capacity of just 20 participants per session, each show offers an intimate experience where attendees can unwind and rediscover joy through interactive exercises—no prior theater experience or heavy lifting required.

Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to reignite your happiness and be part of the theatrical celebration.

Attend "The Happiness Gym," from April 12 to April 20, with performances on Saturdays at 1 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and suitable for ages 16 and up, and can be found here.

Join the fun at Theatre Lab, located at 2400 S. Ocean Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33432.

