The Great Chef Showdown in Delray Beach to raise funds for families in need

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The whisk is about to meet the willpower.

On Wed., Oct. 9, The Great Chef Showdown will take center stage at The Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in west Delray Beach — a sizzling collaboration with The Soup Kitchen of Boynton Beach. The night will feature a high-energy culinary battle between Chef Pete from The Soup Kitchen and Chef Dan Keown from The Warren, all to raise funds for The Soup Kitchen’s mission of serving local families in need.

For more than 40 years, The Soup Kitchen has been a lifeline in Palm Beach County — serving more than 1,500 hot meals a day, distributing over 800,000 bags of groceries annually, and delivering meals to more than 120 homebound seniors. They do it all without government funding, relying solely on community support.

And the event’s going big. Guests will watch both chefs craft dishes live, using their culinary skills (and maybe a few surprises) to win over the crowd. Alongside the friendly rivalry will be silent auctions and other fundraising efforts — with every dollar helping to keep The Soup Kitchen’s doors open and ovens hot.

“This event is the finish line for our 2025 From Hunger to Hope campaign,” said Marlene Mejia, The Soup Kitchen’s CEO. “The need is greater than ever, and this is a fun way to show people the impact they can make.”

The showdown is officially sold out — but there’s good news for our WPTV viewers: a limited number of extra tickets are being released exclusively for you.

For more information and tickets: https://givebutter.com/SavorTheHope

