1) Attend a free workshop and create a magical paper mâché creature.

2) Walk in a parade in late October wearing, carrying, or pulling your creation.

The Fantastical Walk is coming to West Palm Beach in late October. Ahead of the paper mâché parade are free workshops to help people create their magical creatures using upcycled materials.

Free Fantastical Walk Workshops

Mandel Public Library

Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, FL 33401

West Palm Beach GreenMarket

Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Flagler Avenue and Clematis Street in West Palm Beach

Register at downtownwpb.com

Some of the entries so far include a blue-eyed and blonde tomato, a sea turtle rainbow unicorn, and a bear with a rabbit tail.

"We've had families [attend the free workshops] and it's really great seeing them working together, combining their ideas to come up with something unique," said the project creator and artist Mayling Pao.

"Having events like this in downtown West Palm Beach is just simply amazing and allows people to come to downtown to express themselves, be creative and also enhances their well-being," said Tiffany Faublas, marketing director of West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority. "We are very big on bringing innovative events to downtown to allow people to just be themselves and just express themselves."

On Oct. 26 at 10 a.m., people can wear, carry, or pull their creations during the parade that will start at City Hall and end on The Great Lawn.

