'The end results are hilarious': Swede Fest promises a night of creativity and laughter

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Swede Fest™ Palm Beach promises a night filled with laughter, creativity, and the wonderfully absurd.

Scheduled for Friday, March 28 at the Lake Worth Playhouse, this unique film festival celebrates a decade of delightfully terrible remakes of Hollywood hits, created by aspiring filmmakers using props made from everyday found objects and constructed on a zero-budget.

Event producer, Elizabeth Dashiell, expressed her excitement for this milestone edition of the festival.

“The end results are hilarious," Dashiell said. "Sometimes people will make a parody, they’ll choose an iconic scene from a Hollywood hit, and they’re so bad they’re good.”

This year’s festival will feature a Best of the Fest showcase, highlighting past winners and audience favorites, while also introducing five new submissions that are vying for laughs and accolades. Attendees will have the chance to vote for their favorite films, adding an interactive twist to the evening’s festivities.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m with a playful red-carpet arrival titled, “You Call This a Red Carpet?!” followed by the film screenings at 7 p.m. Festival-goers are encouraged to arrive early for the best viewing spots and to partake in the fun atmosphere.

Swede Fest™, known for its tongue-in-cheek humor and creative spirit, invites both seasoned cinephiles and newcomers to enjoy an evening dedicated to the art of the absurd. Dashiell emphasizes that the festival is not just about the films but the joy of community and collective laughter, making it a must-see event for locals and visitors alike.

The Lake Worth Playhouse is located at 713 Lake Ave, Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460, and tickets are $10 and on sale now.

For more information on tickets and the festival lineup, visit the Swede Fest™ Palm Beach here.

