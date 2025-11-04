Tequesta Chili Cook-Off returns Nov. 8 with cold beer, hot chili and heroes worth honoring

TEQUESTA, Fla. — In Tequesta this weekend, the chili will be hot, the beer will be cold, and the mission will be even hotter — raising money to support local veterans and first responders.

The 14th Annual Tequesta Chili Cook‑Off & Beer Tasting Event takes over Paradise Park on Saturday, Nov. 8, and the entire community is invited to what many call the "all‑you‑can‑eat‑and‑drink patriot party of the year."

Tequesta Chili Cook-Off 2025: Veterans, cold beer and spicy competition

Event Director Capt. Dave McGovern from the Tequesta Fire Department says once you get in, the food and drinks are all‑inclusive.

"Your chili, your beer, your wine… it's all included in the ticket price," McGovern told me. "We've got 27,000 chili cups and over 21,000 spoons ready to go."

But this isn’t just about taste — it's about honoring the heroes.

The event raises funds for charities like Southeast Florida Honor Flight, Operation 300, Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, Warriors Renewal Coalition, and Tequesta Friends of Public Safety.

One of those heroes is World War II Navy veteran Levant Bender, one of the few living veterans from that era. At 99 years old, he still carries a special card with him every day that proves his service.

"I've carried this card every day since I got out of the Navy. Proof I served — I don't ever want to be without it," Bender said.

When he tried to use it to renew his driver's license in New York, the clerk told him it wouldn't work.

"I said, 'If this card isn’t any good, then neither is the money in that drawer,'" he laughed.

Bender joined the Navy at 17 because, in his words:

"I figured that man (Adolf Hitler) across the ocean had to be stopped," Bender said. "We repaired ships after D‑Day so they could finish their missions."

While the event is rooted in service and sacrifice, it's not without its lighter moments. As one of this year's chili judges — alongside WPTV anchor Janny Rodriguez — I can confirm the competition is fierce and a little spicy.

She said there's one chili mistake she sees way too often:

"If you're thinking about putting liquid smoke in your chili, do not. That's a zero in my book," Rodriguez said.

And she reminded teams that presentation matters, suggesting cornbread or a garnish can win extra points.

McGovern admits there have been a few colorful chili incidents over the years.

"God love ‘em — some teams prep the night before, maybe get a little tipsy, and burn the chili," he said.

As for me? We call that ashtray chili. And trust me, it's exactly as bad as it sounds.

EVENT DETAILS:

Saturday, Nov. 8

Paradise Park in Tequesta

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets

General admission is $30 in advance ($35 day of). VIP packages and tables are also available for those who want the full experience — upgraded food, drinks, and exclusive event swag.

