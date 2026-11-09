Tequesta Chili Cook-Off moves to Carlin Park in Jupiter for 15th year

TEQUESTA, Fla. — The Tequesta Chili Cook-Off returns Saturday, Nov. 14, with thousands of people expected to gather for chili, live music, and a celebration of veterans, but organizers say one of the event's biggest changes this year is its move to the Seabreeze Amphitheater at Carlin Park in Jupiter.

The 15th annual event runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and brings together more than 30 teams of firefighters, public safety personnel and community sponsors for an afternoon organizers describe as a combination of chili competition, entertainment and patriotism.

Tequesta Chili Cook-Off moves to Carlin Park

After 14 years, the cook-off is moving to a larger location at Carlin Park.

Captain David McGovern of Tequesta Fire Rescue told WPTV the venue gives the growing event more room while offering easier parking and a different atmosphere near the ocean.

“Bigger, beautiful location, easier to park, and just that lovely little sea breeze coming in as well,” McGovern said.

The Seabreeze Amphitheater also offers paved walkways, permanent restrooms, a permanent stage and additional space for the chili teams, entertainment and guests, according to event organizers.

Chili competition comes with a patriotic purpose

While chili may bring people through the gates, McGovern said honoring veterans remains at the heart of the event.

“We'll have (around) 4,000 people show up on Saturday to honor our veterans, give medals to our veterans,” McGovern said. “So we say thank you for all their sacrifices and everything else.”

The event includes a Veterans Award Ceremony recognizing veterans and Gold Star families, along with military flyovers and performances by pipes and drums.

Organizers say 100% of the event's proceeds benefit organizations serving veterans and first responders, including Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, Operation 300, Southeast Florida Honor Flight, Warriors Renewal Coalition, and Tequesta Friends of Public Safety Inc.

I have covered and judged the event in previous years, and the community surrounding the cook-off is part of its appeal. This year at the judges' table will be WPTV's Ashley Glass and Janny Rodriguez.

“Everybody at the station makes fun of me because I talk about this event all year and say it's my favorite thing, but my favorite thing about it is the community comes together as one, and it's just so patriotic,” I said.

What's included at the Tequesta Chili Cook-Off?

More than 30 teams are expected to compete for chili bragging rights.

Admission includes chili tastings as well as beverages. Beer selections will include offerings from Tequesta Brewing Co., Civil Society Brewing, and Copperpoint Brewing Co., according to organizers.

The event also features live music, celebrity judges, military flyovers, pipes and drums, and other activities.

Girlfriend Material and Meltdown are among the scheduled musical acts.

McGovern said the packed schedule creates an experience that goes well beyond choosing a favorite bowl of chili.

“One minute you're laughing, next minute you're crying, but you'll remember 4 hours of just pure patriotism,” McGovern said.

That combination of community, remembrance, and celebration takes on added significance heading into the event weekend, when thousands of people are expected to gather in Jupiter not simply to judge chili, but to recognize veterans and first responders while supporting organizations that serve them.

What to know before you go

The 15th Annual Tequesta Chili Cook-Off takes place Saturday, Nov. 14, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Seabreeze Amphitheater at Carlin Park in Jupiter.

The event is strictly for guests 21 and older and has a clear-bag policy.

Tickets and additional event information are available through TequestaChiliCookOff.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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