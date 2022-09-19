Temple holding Rosh Hashanah for first time since COVID-19 in Boca Raton

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Two of the Jewish High Holidays are approaching.

Rosh Hashanah, also known as the Jewish New Year, begins on sundown on Sunday and ends at sundown on the 27th.

The congregation at B'nai Torrah is elated because it's the first time they've been able to gather for the high holidays since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since COVID. Our community has not had the ability to be in person for services, which is a big deal for us. It's usually the time of year when everyone comes, comes together as one community during the holidays. And this year is our first official time back in person for this for this occasion," said Rabbi Evan Sussman of the B’nai Torah Congregation. "Connection is so important to our community. It is important in the necessity to Jewish tradition. We are not meant to be alone and family friends community is truly what we strive for," said Rabbi Evan Sussman of the B’nai Torah Congregation."

About Rosh Hashanah by Rabbi Evan Susman from B'nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton

