Technology making life better for seniors in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Modern senior living is what the Sinai Residences boast about in Boca Raton.

There is a Space Invaders type multi-ball game, a robot that delivers food, spin classes in the pool, and Tesla's that take seniors to their appointments and to run errands.

The center received an Innovation Award from LeadingAge Florida, the state’s only association representing the entire continuum of care for older adults.

"Modern Senior Living is unlike any other time we've seen before. Our residents are living longer. They're more open to technology. They're open to new experiences and they're excited about their future and seeing what new things can come into their life. They're open to learning, which is really exciting," said Rachel Blumberg, the executive director at the Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences.

Space Invaders

"Exergaming": The future of senior living

Multi-Ball, also known as “exergaming,” was introduced to motivate seniors to exercise both their brains and bodies. With Multi-Ball, Sinai Residences became the first senior living community in the entire world to provide “exergaming.” Seniors try to hit "space invaders" on the wall with a kickball to get points.

Robots

A look at the modern technology seniors use as they age

Servi the robot, that works its way around the Sinai Residences dining rooms assisting kitchen staff with food runs, bussing, and deliveries.

Teslas

Nothing is more modern than a Tesla. Seniors at the center are transported to appointments and activities in them.

Spin Class in the Pool

Aquabikes in the pool keep seniors comfortable by taking away the heat of a spin class.

"Riding the bike is refreshing, easy on the joints, and great for the lymphatic system," said Blumberg.

Other innovations include a Wheelchair Washing Machine that cleans, sanitizes, and disinfects wheelchairs, walkers, and other mobility devices. This innovative machine takes the physical burden off employees and provides a faster and more efficient cleaning system compared to washing by hand.