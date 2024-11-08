Teachers of the year announced in Martin County

STUART, Fla. — Friday morning, the Education Foundation of Martin County announced its teachers of the year on WPTV News.

Around 750 people attended the awards ceremony on Oct. 25. The winning teachers are in three categories including elementary, middle, and high school, and then one is selected to be the overall winner of Martin County Teacher of the Tear.

That winner will go on to compete on the state level.

There were a total of 23 nominees competing for the top spots.

The 2024/25 Education Foundation of Martin County winners are:



Overall and Elementary School Winner: Vanessa Molina, fourth grade teacher at Citrus Grove Elementary School

Middle School Winner: Alicia Carter, creative Writing, digital media, and physical education teacher at Hidden Oaks Middle School

High School Winner: Samantha Pankhurst, social studies teacher at Jensen Beach High School

In addition, Felix A. Williams Elementary School was awarded the school with the best spirit at the awards ceremony.